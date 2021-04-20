Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino
You won’t find a better pool than the one that awaits at this 357-room family-friendly resort situated on the powdery sands of Palm Beach. With cascading waterfalls, a swim-up bar and grill, two outdoor Jacuzzis, and a two-story waterslide, the 8,000-square-foot stunner is every kid’s dream. If more adult-centric diversions are on your wish list, the concierge can arrange catamaran-sailing excursions, deep-sea fishing trips, and snorkeling and scuba-diving expeditions off nearby shores, as well as spa treatments that utilize local ingredients like red mud, seaweed, and aloe vera. The resort’s 10 dining options provide plenty of atmosphere for winding down after a jam-packed day: sample seafood specialties like scallops a la plancha in a setting inspired by the island’s plantation ruins, or watch the sun set over the water, rum punch in hand, from your perfect perch at the pier bar.