Aruba Ocean Villas
Nestled on the beach in the small town of Savaneta, Aruba Ocean Villas is home to the island’s only over-water bungalows, the most camera-ready of which is the Isla Alistaire. A favorite of Instagram influencers, it offers gorgeous sunset views and a hammock strung over a cut-out in the broad wooden deck so guests can sway over the water. Should you not have the budget for an over-water room, there are also a variety of waterfront and bungalow-style accommodations available, some with direct access to the sand. Additional amenities at the hotel include a popular seafood restaurant, spa services, and complimentary use of watersports equipment like snorkels and paddleboards. If you’re staying for more than three nights, be sure to ask the concierge for a private photographic island tour.