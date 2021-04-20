Ocean Z Boutique Hotel
Conceived by Venezuelan architect Óscar Enrique Bracho Malpica, this Malmok Beach beauty stands out from the pastel pack with its modernist aesthetic: think wall-to-wall windows and pitched roofs, as well as gauzy curtains and minimalist furnishings in a palette of creamy whites and beiges (don’t miss Philippe Starck’s Kong chairs in the lounge). The 13 rooms and suites come in a range of impressive configurations: Two have their own infinity pools equipped with hydrotherapy jets, two have sprawling 1,076-square-foot solariums, and most have spacious outdoor showers that open onto private wooden decks; all bathrooms come with rain showerheads and a range of luxe SPA Bulgari toiletries. In keeping with the contemporary feel, a wealth of high-tech amenities make the modern traveler feel right at home, including 48-inch flat-screen LCD smart TVs, Bose alarm clocks with Bluetooth capability, and Buscaglione espresso machines.