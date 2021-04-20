Cosecha Store & Creative Center
Zoutmanstraat 1, Oranjestad, Aruba
| +297 585 8089
Photo courtesy of Cosecha Store & Creative Center
Cosecha Store & Creative CenterSkip the tacky magnets this time around and instead visit Cosecha for a souvenir truly reflective of Aruban culture. The word ‘cosecha’ translates to ‘harvesting,’ and that’s just what the curators of this shop and design space have done, offering handicrafts such as jewelry, paintings on driftwood, textiles, sculptures, and more from a variety of Aruban artists. Everything for sale has been certified as locally produced with a national seal of craftsmanship, ensuring you’ll leave with something authentic. The store has two locations, Cosecha Oranjestad and Cosecha San Nicolas, the former of which is housed in the 100-year-old Zoutmanstraat 1. Built in 1910, the building emerged from a complete restoration in 2015, but once served as a government office and also housed Aruba’s archaeological museum for many years.
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago
Cosecha Aruban Craft Design & Heritage
Housed in a 100-year-old building with a yellow facade, this famous store offers authentic Aruban items handcrafted by government-certified artisans. Look out for driftwood painted in vibrant colors; jewelry crafted from glass, ceramic, and porcelain; and upcycled accessories made from discarded rubber. There are also craft workshops, and a small restaurant is on-site. Note: The store is closed on Sundays.