You's Dim Sum

4405 675 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Website
| +1 415-788-7028
More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 4:30pm

Don't Miss the Shrimp Dumplings at You's Dim Sum in San Francisco's Chinatown

A San Francisco Chinatown spot that is fast-paced and cash only. They have a good variety of dimsum, but are known for making pretty good shrimp dumpling (Har Gow). The place can be intimidating but for 3 pieces of dimsum for $1.50 it is worth the trauma if you don’t speak the language!

It is a good way to reward yourself after a morning of hunting around the "junk" shops and you will really feel like a neighborhood native with the aggressive locals!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

