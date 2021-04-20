You's Dim Sum
4405 675 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-788-7028
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 4:30pm
Don't Miss the Shrimp Dumplings at You's Dim Sum in San Francisco's ChinatownA San Francisco Chinatown spot that is fast-paced and cash only. They have a good variety of dimsum, but are known for making pretty good shrimp dumpling (Har Gow). The place can be intimidating but for 3 pieces of dimsum for $1.50 it is worth the trauma if you don’t speak the language!
It is a good way to reward yourself after a morning of hunting around the "junk" shops and you will really feel like a neighborhood native with the aggressive locals!