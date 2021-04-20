Young Circle Park
1 North Young Circle
Gather for Food Truck Night at ArtsParkEvery Monday between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m., head to ArtsPark in Hollywood, Florida for food truck night. Spread your blankets on the 10-acre lawn around the spectacular feature fountain designed by internationally acclaimed public artist Ritsuko Taho of Japan. Sit down on a lawn chair and enjoy some of the community's unique and delicious cuisine.
Miami Food Trucks serve a wide variety of street food: gourmet sandwiches, tacos, burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, falafel, pizza, ice cream, shaved ice, cupcakes, and so much more!
Downtown Art Walk in Hollywood, FL
At Arts Park at Young's Circle in Hollywood Beach, check out Art Walk. The community-wide event is the third Saturday of every month. Each month, local artists, musicians, restaurants and galleries come together to provide the community with entertainment and a feast for the eyes. While you're there, be sure to check out steel drum circle, an interactive movement for the community to create peace, unity, and music together.
Also, feast your eyes on the various murals around the park, all designed and created by local artists.
