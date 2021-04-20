Young Circle Park

Downtown Art Walk in Hollywood, FL

At Arts Park at Young's Circle in Hollywood Beach, check out Art Walk. The community-wide event is the third Saturday of every month. Each month, local artists, musicians, restaurants and galleries come together to provide the community with entertainment and a feast for the eyes. While you're there, be sure to check out steel drum circle, an interactive movement for the community to create peace, unity, and music together.



Also, feast your eyes on the various murals around the park, all designed and created by local artists.



