Yellowstone Pizza Company 210 Park St

A Spicy Slice on the Yellowstone Doorstep What could be better than pulling into pretty little Gardiner after a long day on the road, ordering up a fresh pizza, and staring out over Yellowstone National Park while the sun goes down?



Yellowstone Pizza Company is a great dining option whether you're staying in Mammoth, at a campsite inside the park, in Chico, or Gardiner itself.