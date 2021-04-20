Where are you going?
14200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89054, USA
Website
| +1 702-789-0568
More info

Sun - Fri 8am - 6pm
Sat 7am - 6pm

Nothing beats the rush of the racetrack -- but the thrill is over so soon! So if you've driven at the track and are looking for something less stomach-dropping, but more long-lasting, World Class Driving, located right off the Strip, is for you. They offer two categories: muscle cars and exotics. Depending on the length of your tour, you switch cars every 30-50 miles. The drive is a gorgeous one -- through Red Rock and out to ranch country. It is the first such experience to allow customers to drive the cars on the open road. Your plus one is allowed to ride with you (for a small fee), rather than watch from the sidelines like at the racetrack, and the prices are more budget-friendly, too.
By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

