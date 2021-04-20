Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Medieval Christmas Market at Wittelsbacherplatz

Wittelsbacherpl., 80333 München, Germany
Website
Middle Ages Christmas Market Munich Germany

Middle Ages Christmas Market

It won't take more than a few seconds from entering the Middle Ages Christmas Market and you'll feel as if you've stepped back in time a few hundred years. Vendors are dressed in full medieval costumes selling primitive medieval wares and homemade jewellery and soap. Take in the historic atmosphere over a mug of mulled wine served appropriately in a chalice.

The market is open from the end of November, until December 23rd each year.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points