Medieval Christmas Market at Wittelsbacherplatz Wittelsbacherpl., 80333 München, Germany

Middle Ages Christmas Market It won't take more than a few seconds from entering the Middle Ages Christmas Market and you'll feel as if you've stepped back in time a few hundred years. Vendors are dressed in full medieval costumes selling primitive medieval wares and homemade jewellery and soap. Take in the historic atmosphere over a mug of mulled wine served appropriately in a chalice.



The market is open from the end of November, until December 23rd each year.