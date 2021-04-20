Where are you going?
Willis Creek Slot Canyon

745 U.S. 89, Kanab, UT 84741, USA
Website
| +1 435-644-1300
Amazing Slot Canyon off the beaten path

Willis Creek Slot Canyon was my first introduction to any slot canyon and was such an amazing experience. This particular one is off the beaten path so there was hardly anyone on it except for a few hikers here and there. You can walk for hours all along the river taking amazing photos of the slotted canyon walls created by wind and water, the rock formations and textures are truly fascinating. You will capture heady whiffs of the Cliff Rose since the scent is trapped in the rocks - I can still conjure the sweetness! The best time to go is early in the morning or late afternoon when the light on the canyon walls is a beautiful golden shade perfect for photos!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

