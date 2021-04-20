Where are you going?
William Paca House & Garden

186 Prince George St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
| +1 410-990-4543
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

Explore gorgeous 18th-century multi-tier terraces that make up the two-acre William Paca Garden with vibrant seasonal flowers, heirloom roses, and topiary, all encased by a brick wall.

There's also a fish-shaped pond and winding paths through the garden's lawns and plant beds.

A bridge over the pond connects you to the restored home of William Paca who signed the Declaration of Independence and was the Revoluntary-era governor of the State of Maryland at the time.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

