Southeast Ireland in Photos

There's no better place to gather and celebrate than Ireland and to truly soak up all of the magic of the land and its people- you need to be biking!The history, the hospitality and the pride of County Kerry, County Cork and Connemara are my favorites, but the entire country is something to be treasured.The rolling hills, waterfalls, mountain valleys and dreamy roads will put this trip on your all time favorite list, even if it happens to be damp outside every now and then. Remember, it never rains in a pub!