Southeast Ireland in Photos

Counties Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, and Killkenny
On a clear day you can see forever

I loved driving through Cork's country side. Made a few stops, had a picnic, we were so lucky the entire stay in Ireland we managed to avoid the rain. During a sunny day the emerald grass really stands out. I was in love!
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Bronwen Gregory
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Irresistible Ireland

There's no better place to gather and celebrate than Ireland and to truly soak up all of the magic of the land and its people- you need to be biking!

The history, the hospitality and the pride of County Kerry, County Cork and Connemara are my favorites, but the entire country is something to be treasured.

The rolling hills, waterfalls, mountain valleys and dreamy roads will put this trip on your all time favorite list, even if it happens to be damp outside every now and then. Remember, it never rains in a pub!
Defne Batur
almost 7 years ago

Nature in full bloom in Co. Carlow

We were on our way to meet the Bunbury Family and film the Lisnavagh Estate. The wonderful road taking us thru the small villages of Co. Carlow are surrounded with these endless flower plants of such beauty that you just have to get out of the car and become a part of it! Nature on my skin : )
Lynne Nieman
almost 7 years ago

Colorful Boats

I was so drawn to the primary colors of these 3 boats; the 3 primary colors of light: red, blue and green. The colors were complimented by the colorful houses of Kinsale in the background. This small harbor town has great places to stay, nice shops, fabulous restaurants and some must see sites, namely the Charles Fort. But, just walking around the harbor taking in the sailboats and the fishermen working on their nets is often all I need!
Tyler Whitty
almost 7 years ago

Lost on the Hook

A couple of missed turns works out just fine on the Hook Peninsula in Wexford, Ireland. Panoramic views abound.

