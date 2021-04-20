Southeast Ireland in Photos

Colorful Boats

I was so drawn to the primary colors of these 3 boats; the 3 primary colors of light: red, blue and green. The colors were complimented by the colorful houses of Kinsale in the background. This small harbor town has great places to stay, nice shops, fabulous restaurants and some must see sites, namely the Charles Fort. But, just walking around the harbor taking in the sailboats and the fishermen working on their nets is often all I need!