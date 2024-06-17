9 Vacation Rentals That Will Make You Feel Like You’re in “Bridgerton”

Part two of Bridgerton season three is finally here—and with it the continuation of the trials and tribulations of the fictional Bridgerton siblings as they attempt to find love in a fantastical version of Regency-era London. Set during the early 19th century, the Netflix romance series brings Georgian architecture and sprawling English gardens to life with its brightly colored production design. And while it’s no longer commonplace to don sparkling ball gowns to attend debutante balls—as the characters do in the hit Shonda Rhimes show—there are still ways to get a taste of the Bridgerton lifestyle on your next trip across the pond.

One of the easiest is by booking a stay at a grand villa in the British countryside or even a historic apartment in a city like Bath. Luckily, hundreds of preserved Georgian-era properties are available to book throughout England, as well as Ireland. Whether you’re longing for a secluded getaway or a lavish property that’s closer to London, these nine Bridgerton-inspired vacation rentals will give you everything you need to live out your wildest 19th-century dreams.

Ashman’s Hall is a Grade II listing. Courtesy of Airbnb

Ashman’s Hall in Suffolk

Location: Beccles, England

Beccles, England Sleeps: 24

24 Book now: airbnb.com

Located in Beccles, a charming market town in Suffolk, this Palladian-style country house was built in 1820, during the same period when the series is set. Its interiors bring to mind the Bridgerton family home, thanks to its grand double staircase and towering ceilings. Each of the nine bedrooms at Ashman’s Hall is painted in a unique pastel color reminiscent of the show’s whimsical production design. In the garden, you’ll find perfectly manicured hedges, plus a decidedly more modern outdoor kitchen outfitted with a barbecue grill, wine fridge, and pizza oven.

This Airbnb is located within the Norfolk Crescent row of terraced houses in Bath, where many Bridgerton scenes are filmed. Photo by Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock

Norfolk Crescent apartment in Bath

Location: Bath, England

Bath, England Sleeps: 4

4 Book now: airbnb.com



The Roman-era city of Bath is a popular hub for Bridgerton-related travel, with the Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa standing in for the home of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). But that’s not the only “crescent” in town: These Georgian-era architectural landmarks are terraced houses laid out in grand arcs, and there are seven throughout the city. If you want to stay in one of your own, this one-bedroom apartment is located in Norfolk Crescent, built between about 1793 and 1822. It’s equipped with modern amenities, like an updated kitchen, an in-unit washer, and a work-from-home setup. The stay places guests in the heart of Bath, and it is situated near the filming locations for the Featherington Residence, Lady Danbury’s Residence (actually the Holburne Museum), and many street scenes in Bridgerton.

Live as the Bridgertons did while staying in this Regency-era country house in Sidcup. Courtesy of Party Houses

Bell View Manor in the London suburbs

Location: Sidcup, England

Sidcup, England Sleeps: 16

16 Book now: houses.partyhouses.co.uk



A comfortable 16-person villa in the southeast London suburb of Sidcup, this seven-bedroom manor is modern but opulent enough to make you feel like you’re a member of the show’s aristocracy. It’s equipped with a cinema room (where guests can host marathons of the first three seasons), a game room (with enough space for a round of billiards), an indoor swimming pool, and a sweeping garden (where you can chat with the person you’re courting with the utmost privacy). This stay is about a 20-minute drive away from one of the show’s most iconic filming locations, the Ranger’s House, which is the set for the Bridgerton family home.

Enjoy the outdoors at this Georgian manor on Airbnb. Courtesy of Airbnb

Georgian manor house wing in East Sussex

Location: East Sussex, England

East Sussex, England Sleeps: 4

4 Book now: airbnb.com

For those like Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), who prefer the stillness of nature to the bustling life of the London social scene, this two-bedroom stay is in a private wing of a Georgian manor house in a quiet corner of East Sussex. Replete with an orchard, expansive garden, and acres of rolling hills, the estate offers visitors ample opportunity to wind down and connect with nature. The manor houses a large conservatory that’s perfect for afternoon tea and an opulent marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub. There’s also a tennis court.

Ash Willow House as all the modern amenities you’d need inside. Courtesy of Party Houses

Ash Willow House in Yorkshire

Location: North Scrayingham, England

North Scrayingham, England Sleeps: 20

20 Book now: houses.partyhouses.co.uk



Looking for a location with a bit more privacy? This five-bedroom stay just outside of York is perfect for a retreat into the northern British countryside that balances the past and the present. While the interior is thoroughly modernized, housing a movie room, an updated kitchen with funky wallpaper, and a cabana bar, the exterior transports guests back to the past. The four-bedroom house (each of its rooms sleeps at least three) is a 20-minute drive from Castle Howard, which stood in for the show’s Clyvedon Castle, the home of the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Die-hard Bridgerton fans may also want to channel the equestrian spirit of season two love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) by booking a horseback experience at Lacy’s Cottage Riding School, which is less than a quarter-mile from the house.

The Duke of Richmond owns this Palladian-style manor house. Courtesy of Landmark Trust

Fox Hall in West Sussex

Location: Charlton, England

Charlton, England Sleeps: 4

4 Book now: landmarktrust.org.uk



This Palladian-style manor was previously occupied by the actual Duke of Richmond in the 1730s, so it has a real wish fulfillment factor for Bridgerton fans. This is the kind of space that someone like Simon Basset might have lived in if he were real. A stay at Fox Hall means sleeping in the Duke of Richmond’s lavishly decorated hunting lodge; one of the beds sits in the same gilded alcove where the duke used to sleep, and its windows would have allowed him to spot game before his morning hunts. Located in the West Sussex hamlet of Charlton, Fox Hall is a real British historic landmark, so it’s perfect for visitors looking for a more authentic period stay.

Worlingham Hall is filled with gorgeous detailing and artwork around every turn—remember to look up. Courtesy of Airbnb

Worlingham Hall in Suffolk

Location: Beccles, England

Beccles, England Sleeps: 16+

16+ Book now: airbnb.com

Centered around a giant staircase and surrounded by parks and woodland, Worlingham Hall is categorized as a Grade I listed building, which means that the British government has deemed it a historical building of exceptional interest. The Georgian country estate is located in the county of Suffolk, about a three-hour train ride northeast of London, and its stately interiors include whimsical canopy beds, elaborate chandeliers, and boldly patterned wallpaper in its 15 spacious bedrooms and public spaces. The property’s sprawling grounds make it an ideal getaway for active adventurers, with a private garden, tennis court, pool, and bow hunting included, plus kayaking and horseback riding. In other words, you’ll have everything you need to live like a real member of the Regency-era aristocracy.

Interior of Georgian Airbnb in Tewkesbury Courtesy of Airbnb

Private Georgian house with Cotswolds views

Location: Tewkesbury, England

Tewkesbury, England Sleeps: 10

10 Book now: airbnb.com

This five-bedroom country house transports travelers back in time to the quiet of the rural Georgian era. The property is more than 200 years old; its antiques include a luxurious roll-top bath. But the location is as much of a draw as the house itself: Set on a bluff overlooking the medieval market town of Tewkesbury, the house is a gateway to the charms of the Cotswolds region. The town’s market days are lovely relics of the past, resembling the markets that Penelope Featherington explores throughout Bridgerton.

Canbraddy House is a 30-minute drive to Dublin and is one mile from the village of Summerhill. Courtesy of Airbnb

Canbraddy House near Dublin

Location: Summerhill, Ireland

Summerhill, Ireland Sleeps: 8

8 Book now: airbnb.com

This Georgian-style villa has a well-maintained private garden that looks especially beautiful in the fall. The exterior is the perfect backdrop for an outdoor ball (or, more realistically, a Bridgerton-inspired photo shoot), and the entryway’s winding staircase is great for a classic grand entrance. It’s only a 30-minute drive from Dublin, so you can get a taste of both the Georgian-era countryside lifestyle and the modern-day experience of Ireland’s capital.