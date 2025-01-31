When to Travel to Ireland for the Best Possible Trip

I grew up just outside Ireland’s capital, Dublin, and have always loved exploring our beautiful island, be it for summer holidays, visits to cousins, or cozy weekend breaks.

Usually what you do in Ireland is dictated by weather, but the good news is that the country offers plenty of activities, no matter whether the rain is pouring or the sun is shining. The weather is at its most favorable during June, July, and August, with the warmest temperatures (ranging from 60°F to 65°F) and the least rain, plus longer hours of daylight for outdoor activities and road trips.

The off-season period—from November to February—may offer better value on accommodations and fewer crowds, perfect for stargazing and surfing. Spring and fall, especially May and September, are a great compromise, with mild temperatures ideal for hiking.

Here are seven great activities and the best times of the year to do them.

The Wild Atlantic Way is one of Ireland’s most famous road trip routes. Photo by gabriel12/Shutterstock

Best time to visit Ireland for a road trip

Best month(s): May–September

Spring and summer are good seasons for a road trip, particularly if you are exploring some of the 1,600-mile Wild Atlantic Way along the coast. While some of the drive’s most popular sections can be busy in high season, such as the Ring of Kerry or Slea Head Drive in Dingle, the smaller roads, like those further north in County Mayo and County Donegal, remain relatively tranquil. Whatever stretch of coast you take, allow plenty of time to stop at beaches for walks and swimming (water temperatures can reach as high as 59°F, depending on the area) or at pubs in villages for lunch. Always wear layers in case of wind or unexpected rain showers.

Best time to visit Ireland for hiking

Best month(s): May–June and September

The bookend months of summer, when temperatures are warmest and days are longest, are the best for hiking. Depending on the area and the weather, this period is also when midges (tiny flies) tend to appear. To avoid them, plan your trip for early summer or early fall.

Early summer is also good for long-distance, multiday hikes, such as the 81-mile Wicklow Way that traverses the green landscapes in Ireland’s eastern side, or the 133-mile Kerry Way in the southwest, which can be broken into stages and rewards walkers with stunning sea views from some parts. In spring and fall, the hiking trails are not too crowded for day hikes in national parks. In Connemara National Park in County Galway, hike to views of the Twelve Bens Mountains, or traverse across Glenveagh National Park in County Donegal, which has gorgeous lakeside and mountain trails, and then hit the visitor center for tea and cake.

Traditional music in Ireland is a year-round treat. Photo by Michelle Heimerman

Best time to visit Ireland for traditional music and dancing

Best month(s): Year-round

Seeing a traditional music session in a pub is a treat in Ireland any time of year. Jigs and reels are played on fiddles, tin whistles, accordions, and bodhráns (traditional drums), and trad dancers often take to the floor. You’ll find pubs with traditional music in most towns and villages.

Check out Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, an annual festival of song and dance, which runs in a different city, town, or village around the country every August.

Best time to visit Ireland for a boat trip

Best month(s): June–August

The summer months offer the warmest and most settled conditions for boat trips. You can tour the coast, visit one of the many offshore islands for a day trip or an overnight stay, or try a kayaking or stand-up paddleboard tour to be closer to the water.

Take a full-day Marine Eco Tours Whale Watching boating trip in Ventry, County Kerry, to see whales, dolphins, seals, and a variety of seabirds with an onboard wildlife guide before landing for a half-day on Great Blasket Island. There, you can explore the uninhabited village and learn about the island’s Irish language culture. The waters of County Cork are also great for whale- and dolphin-watching. Regular ferries run to the Aran Islands from Doolin in County Clare and Rossaveel in County Galway for Irish culture and ancient sights, such as prehistoric forts and church ruins.

Best time to visit Ireland for a food tour

Best month(s): Year-round

Whether you want to try oysters in Galway, brown-bread ice cream in Dingle, sheep’s cheese in Cork, smoked salmon in the Burren, or coffee at the hippest café in Dublin, any time of year is great for a food tour. The tours often visit local farmers’ markets and food producers, and you will sample a fantastic array of the best produce. Ireland is particularly known for the high quality of its seafood, dairy, and beef.

Remote places like Lough Gur are fantastic for starry nights. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Shutterstock

Best time to visit Ireland for stargazing

Best month(s) October and November

Ireland is a dream destination for stargazing on clear nights. It has three locations with especially low light pollution that are accredited by the International DarkSky Association: Mayo Dark Sky Park in the west, Om Dark Sky Park and Observatory in Northern Ireland, and Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve in the southwest.

You can view the Perseid meteor shower every August, but the months of October and November are better for stargazing. During those months, early sunsets give up to 16 hours of darkness, before nighttime frost and ice hit roads in December and January. The Mayo Dark Sky Festival runs every November, and there is a Dark Sky Festival in Kerry every April.

Best time to visit Ireland for surfing

Best month(s): October–December

The Atlantic rollers all along Ireland’s west coast make it a great spot for surfing—especially in winter months when waves are at their most powerful, averaging 13 to 16 feet high. You can take lessons on beaches everywhere from County Donegal to County Kerry, and though air temperatures can be cold in winter (39°F to 47°F), most surf schools and rental outfitters offer warm wetsuits, booties, and gloves, so there’s no excuse to miss out.

Hit a local pub for a bowl of hot seafood chowder after your session, or better still, warm up first in one of the mobile wood-fired saunas that are popping up on beaches around the country.