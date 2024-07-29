7 Northern European Beaches Where You Can Beat the Heat This Summer

The shores of Southern Europe are lined with some of the most iconic beaches in the world, from the French Riviera to the Amalfi Coast to the Greek Isles. But as climate change once again ravages the continent with scorching heat waves this summer, we’re looking northward. The beaches of Northern Europe, from Scandinavia to the British Isles and beyond, are some of the most scenic stretches of sand anywhere, perfect for what travel industry forecasters have dubbed “coolcations.” They each offer a unique window into coastal life in these parts: Some have been attracting sunseekers for more than a century, with the classic old resort hotels to prove it; others are more off the beaten path, rewarding adventurous types with the chance to sea kayak, spot seals, watch puffins, or hunt for fossilized shark teeth. Depending on which of these spots you add to your itinerary, you may be packing hiking boots and binoculars instead of swimsuits and sunscreen—but they’re all certain to expand your definition of what a beach vacation might look like in a changing world.

Kynance Cove, United Kingdom

Thanks to its white sand, crystalline turquoise water, and abundant blue skies, this Cornwall beach looks as if it’s been copy-and-pasted over from somewhere like Bermuda. A favorite holiday spot since the Victorian era, Kynance Cove, about a six-hour drive southwest of London, attracted the likes of the queen herself and poet Alfred Tennyson, and today it’s protected by the National Trust. During low tide, kids venture into the surrounding caves to spot periwinkles, barnacles, and tiny fish in the teeming rock pools, while adults might try a bracing wild swim in the natural Mermaid Pool cove. (The water is deep enough to dive in from the surrounding rocks, but there’s no lifeguard on duty, so pay extra close attention to strong currents and changing tides.) If you want to see more beaches like this one, continue with a short hike or a multi-week trek along the South West Coast Path, which follows the outline of the Lizard peninsula, the southernmost point of the British mainland.

Where to stay: The 130-year-old Housel Bay Hotel is about a 15-minute drive down the coast, and it counts among its previous guests the radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi, who sent his first transatlantic signal not far from here. The on-site bar named in his honor serves Cornish wines and West Country gins.

Few beaches in the world are as dramatic as Iceland’s Reynisfjara, with its basalt columns and pitch-black sand. Photo by Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock

Reynisfjara, Iceland

Firmly entrenched on the Iceland tourist circuit, this black-sand beach is located two and a half hours from Reykjavík, just outside of the charming South Iceland town of Vík. Sure, you’ll be sharing the space with selfie-taking tourists, but that doesn’t diminish the otherworldly beauty. Its wide-open expanses of pitch-black volcanic sand, its wall of hexagonal basalt columns, and its offshore sea stacks (which rise 216 feet out of the Atlantic) make Reynisfjara looks like a fantasy world dreamed up by a Goth teenager. Decidedly less gloomy? The puffins nesting in the cliffs during the summer. Unsurprisingly, Reynisfjara has featured heavily in storytelling over the years, from centuries-old legends (those sea stacks are supposedly frozen trolls) to modern crime dramas (the TV series Black Sands). But be warned: The elements here are mercurial, and sneaker waves have proven deadly, so be vigilant near the water’s edge.

Where to stay: Located just beside the Ring Road with incredible views of the neighboring mountains, Hotel Kría in Vík takes its name from the Icelandic word for the arctic terns that migrate to the area each summer. The hotel will also help set you up on tours to such nearby attractions as ice caves, waterfalls, and glaciers.

Rågeleje beach on the Danish Riviera is best known for its photogenic bathing huts. Photo by Anja B. Schaefer/Shutterstock

Rågeleje Beach, Denmark

Did you know Denmark has its very own riviera? On the northern shore of Zealand (the island where you’ll find Copenhagen), 11 seaside towns stretch along 40 miles of the dune-lined coast. Arguably the most scenic of the beaches is Rågeleje, where a boardwalk and candy-striped huts lend an air of Victorian whimsy to the place. Offshore, windsurfers and kitesurfers tackle the waves, while the adjacent Heatherhill nature reserve looks like a wildflower-dotted slice of the Scottish Highlands plunked down on the shore, complete with grazing sheep and prime butterfly-watching terrain. Don’t miss a meal of fresh seafood at Restaurant Søstjernen, a meeting place for the Danish resistance during Nazi occupation.

Where to stay: The 120-year-old Helenekilde Badehotel is about 10 minutes down the coast in Tisvildeleje. It has a breezy sophistication that feels like a Scandinavian take on Nantucket; expect plenty of seafoam green and wicker, plus a bakery selling beloved cardamom buns.

Keem Bay recently had a starring role in The Banshees of Inisherin. Photo by Antonio Filippi/Shutterstock

Keem Strand, Ireland

On the coast of Achill Island in County Mayo, Keem Strand is often ranked as the most beautiful on the Emerald Isle, and even if you’ve never been here, you might recognize the horseshoe of golden sand: The beach was featured prominently in the film The Banshees of Inisherin, with a tiny waterfront cottage standing in for the house of Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson). For the most stunning views, take a strenuous walk up along the clifftops. But if you want to truly experience the bay, get in the water on a guided sea kayaking tour with Achill Surf Education & Adventure Centre. Along the way, you might encounter dolphins, sea birds, and, if you’re lucky, basking sharks. Despite their outlandishly massive size (an average of 26 feet!), don’t be nervous: They’re plankton-eating gentle giants like whale sharks.

Where to stay: Among the closest lodging options to the beach is Bridget’s View B&B, which offers ocean-view suites and hearty breakfasts of pancakes, porridge, and scones to fuel your coastal exploration.

Haukland Beach is one of the most beautiful places to watch the aurora borealis in the Lofoten Islands. Photo by Hugo Hansen/Shutterstock

Haukland Beach, Norway

Norway’s Lofoten Islands are known for their fjords and fishing villages, but they’re also home to a surprisingly gorgeous assortment of sandy beaches. One of the most popular—perhaps due to its proximity to the town of Leknes, a 15-minute drive away—is Haukland Beach, located on the western side of Vestvågøy island. In summer, the gin-clear water looks practically tropical, but the beach takes on an ethereal quality under a blanket of snow or the glow of the aurora borealis. Locals consider this a swimming beach, although the water temperature stays roughly between 37º and 59º Fahrenheit, so you have to decide if you’re in the mood for a polar plunge. (Always come prepared with a towel and warm, dry clothes for after you get out of the water.) You may also see people kayaking, surfing, or stand-up paddleboarding here; a new visitor center under construction is expected to open in early 2025.

Where to stay: The brick-red cabins at Lofoten BaseCamp were originally used by construction workers as they built the tunnel to the neighboring island, and the complex was converted into a hotel in 2017, complete with a sauna that overlooks the sea and mountains beyond.

Sandhammaren is marked by rolling dunes, soft sand, and a red lighthouse that you can tour in summer. Photo by Photosbypatrik/Shutterstock

Sandhammaren, Sweden

Near the southern tip of the Scandinavian Peninsula, Sandhammaren beach sits in an area called Österlen, nicknamed the “Tuscany of Sweden” for its bucolic rolling hills. While some Nordic beaches are renowned for their dramatic scenery, this one is beloved among Swedes for something much simpler: It’s just a peaceful stretch of powdery white sand, backed by grassy dunes and watched over by a cheerful red lighthouse that dates back to 1862. (You can book a lighthouse tour during the summer months for about $4 for adults.) The beach is part of a nature reserve where pine forests provide shelter for rabbits, squirrels, deer, and elk. While everything looks idyllic these days, this stretch of shoreline has a long history associated with piracy and shipwrecks.

Where to stay: The four-suite Kåseberga Hideout is an adventure base camp where the decor falls somewhere between Scandi and surf shack; there’s also a shop on site selling items like Pendleton blankets and high-design camping gear.

Fossil hunters flock to Cadzand-Bad for the chance to find shark teeth that date back millions of years. Photo by Poleijphoto/Shutterstock

Cadzand-Bad, Netherlands

The sweeping Dutch coast is lined with beaches that run the gamut from natural and unspoiled to family-friendly resorts like Scheveningen, which has a bustling pleasure pier and Ferris wheel. For something a bit calmer, head toward the southernmost town of Cadzand, near the Belgian border and only a half-hour drive from Bruges. This is one of the best places in Europe to find fossilized shark teeth—just pick up a sieve, a bucket, and a shovel from any of the shops near the sand and then head to the public town beach or the Het Zwin or Verdonken Zwarte Polder nature reserves. Offshore, these waters are also teeming with seals, which you can spot from the sand or on a guided boat tour.

Where to stay: With its clean modern lines and framed photographs of surfers, the Strandhotel almost looks like it could be in Malibu. In addition to rooms, suites, and apartments, the hotel runs two houseboats, cheekily called Stranded 001 and Stranded 002, docked in the marina, as well as the Beach Boy restaurant, where you can sample fresh local oysters, shrimps, langoustines, and smoked eel.