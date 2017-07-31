7 Cool Things to Do in Dublin (That Don’t Involve Pubs)

From meeting real mummies to climbing aboard a replica of a ship that carried Irish immigrants to America

Guinness brewery? Check. St. Patrick’s Cathedral? Check. Local pub? Check check. When you’ve seen the main sights of Dublin, it’s time to delve deeper into the Irish capital. From the country’s oldest library to coming face to face with 650-year-old mummies in a crypt, make sure to hit these seven off-the-beaten-path experiences that have nothing to do with grabbing a pint. 1. Stroll in the Iveagh Gardens You’ll probably pass St. Stephen’s Green during your visit to Dublin, but take a short stroll to find a more under-the-radar garden: the Iveagh Gardens. Designed in 1865 and hidden just behind the National Concert Hall, this garden offers a peaceful retreat from the buzz of the city. Stroll the paths and you’ll discover a cascade, a yew maze, rockeries, a rose garden, and fountains. Entrance is free, and you can go into the park through gates at the Concert Hall, Clonmel Street, or Hatch Street. 2. See St. Valentine’s remains

If you’re seeking some divine romantic inspiration, visit the remains of Saint Valentine at Whitefriar Street Church, run by the Carmelite Order. The remains of the Roman saint and a small vessel tinged with his blood were sent there in the 1800s and are in a small casket at an altar to the right-hand side of the church. Visitors can write their intentions for prayers in a book at the shrine. And if you need some extra spiritual help with your love life (or lack of it), the shrine of Saint Jude, said to be the patron saint of hopeless cases, is in a handy location right next door. 3. Walk the Great South Wall Dublin city is positioned at the mouth of a large bay. One of the city’s best-kept secrets is the walk along the Great South Wall, which stretches out a few miles into the center of the bay. At the end, you’ll find the landmark Poolbeg Lighthouse, a popular spot for fishing. From here, you can see large ships and ferries arriving and departing from Dublin Port. Look northward for views of the peninsula of Howth or south to see the Dublin Mountains and Sandymount Strand and across to Dun Laoghaire Harbour. 4. View the mummies at St. Michan’s If you’re feeling brave, sign up for a tour of the crypts of St. Michan’s Church, which dates back to 1685. When damaged coffins from the burial vaults accidentally opened during Victorian times, the bodies inside were found to have been mummified thanks to the dry conditions in the crypt. The mummies have been on view to visitors ever since. One of the oldest is the Crusader, whose body is 650 years old. There are also coffins belonging to former Earls of Leitrim and the Sheares brothers, who took part in the 1798 Rebellion. 5. Visit Marsh’s Library, the oldest in Ireland

Marsh’s Library was Ireland’s first public library when it opened in 1707 just beside St. Patrick’s Cathedral. It also happens to be Ireland’s oldest library, period. The interior hasn’t changed much over the past 310 years, and book lovers will enjoy strolling along the galleries, soaking up the atmosphere and admiring the wooden shelves with old books, arranged in size order and covering subjects from law and politics to classical studies and travel atlases. 6. James Joyce Tower and Museum This Martello Tower on Sandycove Point in south Dublin is best known for its appearance in the novel Ulysses. James Joyce stayed in the tower briefly in 1904, and he went on to set the opening chapter of the famous book in the tower. You can check out the artifacts in the small museum at the base, which include the author’s old guitar and his traveling trunk. The open top level has views across Dublin Bay and overlooks the famous Forty Foot swimming spot. 7. Jeanie Johnston Tall Ship and Famine Museum

