Westview Cemetery
1680 Westview Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30310, USA
| +1 404-755-6612
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 9:30am - 2pm
Atlanta's Big Names at Westview CemeteryOakland Cemetery gets much of the glory in Atlanta because it's closer to downtown and you can see the skyline between the headstones. But Westview Cemetery in the city's West End is equally picturesque. When Oakland became full in 1884, it was time to create a second burial ground.
Notable people who found their final resting place at Westview include golfer J. Douglas Edgar, Coca-Cola founder Asa Candler, and former mayor William B. Hartsfield. The cemetery also has a literary legacy, with Atlanta Constitution editor Henry Grady and Joel Chandler Harris of the "Uncle Remus tales" fame (his grave is pictured).
A stunning stone chapel and mausoleum were built in the 1940s. Today, they're frequently used as shooting locations by the many film and television projects in Atlanta.