West Point Inn
100 Old Railroad Grade Fire Rd, Mill Valley, CA 94941, USA
| +1 415-388-9955
Overnight On Mt. TamStay overnight at West Point Inn on Mt. Tam a short drive from San Francisco. Hike an easy 2 miles in to lodge rooms and cabins with one of the best views of San Francisco and the Bay and ocean. Book early and try to do with a group for maximum fun.
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago
Room With A View
Our view from our cabin at West Point Inn on Mt Tam. Reasonable and beautiful.