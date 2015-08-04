Where are you going?
West Point Inn

100 Old Railroad Grade Fire Rd, Mill Valley, CA 94941, USA
Website
| +1 415-388-9955
Overnight On Mt. Tam

Stay overnight at West Point Inn on Mt. Tam a short drive from San Francisco. Hike an easy 2 miles in to lodge rooms and cabins with one of the best views of San Francisco and the Bay and ocean. Book early and try to do with a group for maximum fun.
By Laura Simkins , AFAR Staff

Laura Simkins
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago

Room With A View

Our view from our cabin at West Point Inn on Mt Tam. Reasonable and beautiful.

