Weirs Beach
Weirs Beach, Laconia, NH 03249, USA
The Winnipesaukee Scenic RailroadThis railroad was once part of the Boston & Maine Railroad that brought tourists to Lake Winnipesaukee for summer vacation from the 1890's to the 1950's.
Today, the railroad offers trips around the lake and comes down from Meredith into Weirs Beach.
The scenic ride is 2-hour round trip excursion around the lake in summer. The ride starts at Weirs Beach and returns you to your original location - Weirs Beach.
In the fall, there is a Round Trip Fall Foliage Scenic Train Excursion from Weirs Beach on weekends from 9/7 to 10/27 of 2013.
These train excursions tour this beautiful area. The lines are long, so try to go at least 30 minutes before departure.
The train station is right in the center of Weirs Beach.
Info: www.hoborr.com/winn.html