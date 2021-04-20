Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Warwick Estate

R44, Stellenbosch, 7607, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 884 4410
Warwick Estate South Africa
Warwick Estate South Africa
Big Five Wine Safari South Africa
Warwick Estate South Africa
Warwick Estate South Africa
Big Five Wine Safari South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Warwick Estate

If you’re seeking a quirky yet educational winetasting experience in South Africa, look no further than Warwick Estate’s “Big Five Wine Safari.” While you won’t see any lions in Stellenbosch, your guide may help you spot a falcon or two while you cruise around the vineyard. Here, the Big Five refers to the five types of wine grapes planted on Warwick’s farm, from cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc to pinotage, merlot, and cabernet franc. Board Warwick’s safari-style vehicle and leave the driving to your guide as you enjoy the views—and the wine. Advance bookings are recommended.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Matt Long
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Big Five Wine Safari

South Africa is famous for its Big Five Game Safaris, but in Stellensbosch they provide a different kind of safari. At Warwick guests can choose to go on their wine safari. This fun educational Land Rover Safari takes you on a mountain journey through Warwick’s vineyards where they compare the ‘Big 5’ animals with their ‘Big 5’ grape varieties. The wines are amazing, but so are the views. You will feel like you are on the top of the world as you drive through the farm.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points