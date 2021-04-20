Warwick Estate
R44, Stellenbosch, 7607, South Africa
| +27 21 884 4410
Photo Warwick Estate
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Warwick EstateIf you’re seeking a quirky yet educational winetasting experience in South Africa, look no further than Warwick Estate’s “Big Five Wine Safari.” While you won’t see any lions in Stellenbosch, your guide may help you spot a falcon or two while you cruise around the vineyard. Here, the Big Five refers to the five types of wine grapes planted on Warwick’s farm, from cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc to pinotage, merlot, and cabernet franc. Board Warwick’s safari-style vehicle and leave the driving to your guide as you enjoy the views—and the wine. Advance bookings are recommended.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Big Five Wine Safari
South Africa is famous for its Big Five Game Safaris, but in Stellensbosch they provide a different kind of safari. At Warwick guests can choose to go on their wine safari. This fun educational Land Rover Safari takes you on a mountain journey through Warwick’s vineyards where they compare the ‘Big 5’ animals with their ‘Big 5’ grape varieties. The wines are amazing, but so are the views. You will feel like you are on the top of the world as you drive through the farm.