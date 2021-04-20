Where are you going?
Ett Hem Sverige AB

2 Sköldungagatan
Website
| +46 8 20 05 90
Homey & Warm: Stockholm's Ett Hem Hotel Stockholm Sweden
Homey & Warm: Stockholm's Ett Hem Hotel Stockholm Sweden

Midnight Snack in Stockholm

Twelve distinctive rooms in a restored 1910 brick town-house mix sophisticated touches (marble bathtubs) with comforts such as sheep-skin throws and Scandinavian antiques.

Guests have all-hours access to a kitchen with a fridge full of cheeses, meats, produce, and wine. A house chef is on call 24 hours to satisfy cravings.

Guests can read a novel (in book form or on the complimentary iPads) in the sitting room or on a chaise longue in the walled garden. There is also a sauna downstairs.

From $550. 46/(0) 8-20-0590. This appeared in the March/April 2013 issue.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Homey & Warm: Stockholm's Ett Hem Hotel

"There are about 12 rooms in this Stockholm hotel so it has an amazingly personal feel and warm service, though, of course, this means it is a little on the pricey side,” says Niklas Ekstedt, chef of Ekstedt restaurant in Stockholm. “I love the arts and crafts design of the building, which has been transformed from a large house into a beautiful boutique hotel by the London-based designer Ilse Crawford.” The hotel feels more like a private home--guests can even take meals in the kitchen, or order a cocktail in the library or by the piano.

