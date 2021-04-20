Ett Hem Sverige AB
2 Sköldungagatan
| +46 8 20 05 90
Photo courtesy of Ett Hem
Midnight Snack in StockholmTwelve distinctive rooms in a restored 1910 brick town-house mix sophisticated touches (marble bathtubs) with comforts such as sheep-skin throws and Scandinavian antiques.
Guests have all-hours access to a kitchen with a fridge full of cheeses, meats, produce, and wine. A house chef is on call 24 hours to satisfy cravings.
Guests can read a novel (in book form or on the complimentary iPads) in the sitting room or on a chaise longue in the walled garden. There is also a sauna downstairs.
From $550. 46/(0) 8-20-0590. This appeared in the March/April 2013 issue.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Homey & Warm: Stockholm's Ett Hem Hotel
"There are about 12 rooms in this Stockholm hotel so it has an amazingly personal feel and warm service, though, of course, this means it is a little on the pricey side,” says Niklas Ekstedt, chef of Ekstedt restaurant in Stockholm. “I love the arts and crafts design of the building, which has been transformed from a large house into a beautiful boutique hotel by the London-based designer Ilse Crawford.” The hotel feels more like a private home--guests can even take meals in the kitchen, or order a cocktail in the library or by the piano.