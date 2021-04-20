Ett Hem Sverige AB

Homey & Warm: Stockholm's Ett Hem Hotel

"There are about 12 rooms in this Stockholm hotel so it has an amazingly personal feel and warm service, though, of course, this means it is a little on the pricey side,” says Niklas Ekstedt, chef of Ekstedt restaurant in Stockholm. “I love the arts and crafts design of the building, which has been transformed from a large house into a beautiful boutique hotel by the London-based designer Ilse Crawford.” The hotel feels more like a private home--guests can even take meals in the kitchen, or order a cocktail in the library or by the piano.



