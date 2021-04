Dorsia Hotel & Restaurant

When entering Dorsia you walk into a different time and place. The owner, Thomas Peterson, comes from a renowned family of Gothenburg restaurateurs. This wonderful hotel is his homage to days gone by, when his grandfather hosted the city's celebrities and artists in his grand apartment and restaurants. The 37 rooms all have their own style, with heavy furniture, theatrical drapes in luxurious velvet, statues, and large oil paintings, all in a color scheme that is anything but shy—think red, gold, and purple. Here, it is hard to understand that the modern city is right outside. The room price includes breakfast. Do not miss the restaurant, if nothing else for the ambiance and the waiters dressed in clothes that perfectly match the interior decoration. Children under the age of eight are not allowed.