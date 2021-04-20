Dorsia Hotel & Restaurant
Trädgårdsgatan 6, 411 08 Göteborg, Sweden
| +46 31 790 10 00
Photo courtesy of Göteborg & Co
Sun 7:30am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 6:30am - 11pm
Fri 6:30am - 1am
Sat 7:30am - 1am
Travel into a Fantasy WorldSo where are we now? Could this be Vienna in central Europe in the early 20th century? Or maybe Paris in the same era? No, this is a small Gothenburg hotel, restaurant, and bar that fulfills the dreams of owner Thomas Peterson. Coming from a well-renowned family in the restaurant business, Peterson wanted to create his personal vision of an extraordinary restaurant and hotel that paid homage to childhood memories of his grandfather hosting celebrities and artists at home and in his restaurant. Try the afternoon tea, or have a drink on the roof terrace. No matter what you eat or drink, the ambiance is a large part of the experience.
almost 4 years ago
A World of its Own
When entering Dorsia you walk into a different time and place. The owner, Thomas Peterson, comes from a renowned family of Gothenburg restaurateurs. This wonderful hotel is his homage to days gone by, when his grandfather hosted the city's celebrities and artists in his grand apartment and restaurants. The 37 rooms all have their own style, with heavy furniture, theatrical drapes in luxurious velvet, statues, and large oil paintings, all in a color scheme that is anything but shy—think red, gold, and purple. Here, it is hard to understand that the modern city is right outside. The room price includes breakfast. Do not miss the restaurant, if nothing else for the ambiance and the waiters dressed in clothes that perfectly match the interior decoration. Children under the age of eight are not allowed.
over 5 years ago
Dorsia Hotel & Restaurant
Step back into the Roaring Twenties when you venture inside the elaborate lobby of this boutique hotel. The Dorsia's restaurant is the city’s best choice for luxury, whether you indulge in the seven-course tasting menu or simply sip a meticulously blended cocktail. Knowledgeable staff and an attractive roof terrace complete the experience.