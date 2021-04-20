Boschendal at Oude Bank
7 Church Street, Cnr Bird Street & Church Street, Stellenbosch Central, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
| +27 21 870 4287
Photo courtesy of Boschendal
More info
Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 5pm
Boschendal at Oude BankAs you walk through Stellenbosch’s town center, you’ll probably smell the bread baking at Boschendal at Oude Bank before you even arrive at the café’s main entrance. Owned by Boschendal Farm Estate since early 2017, the local favorite is a bakery, bistro, and farm shop in one, serving seasonal dishes made from locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients. The warm interior features cozy dining nooks, but you should really sit outside, where you can sip your matcha latte while people-watching on Bird Street. Go for breakfast and order the brioche French toast, or stop by for lunch and pair the trout salad with a glass of chenin blanc from the farm.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Breakfast at Boschendal at Schoon de Compajne
One of my favorite restaurants in Stellenbosch, this bakery, butchery and restaurant is a relatively new resident of the town, but is already one of the most popular. Members of the Schoon family have some unique culinary talents, including bakers and butchers, and decided to combine their expertise in this wonderful cafe experience. Come early for the fresh bread, you won’t regret it.