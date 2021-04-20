Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Boschendal at Oude Bank

7 Church Street, Cnr Bird Street & Church Street, Stellenbosch Central, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 870 4287
Boschendal at Oude Bank South Africa
Breakfast at Boschendal at Schoon de Compajne South Africa
Boschendal at Oude Bank South Africa
Breakfast at Boschendal at Schoon de Compajne South Africa

More info

Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 5pm

Boschendal at Oude Bank

As you walk through Stellenbosch’s town center, you’ll probably smell the bread baking at Boschendal at Oude Bank before you even arrive at the café’s main entrance. Owned by Boschendal Farm Estate since early 2017, the local favorite is a bakery, bistro, and farm shop in one, serving seasonal dishes made from locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients. The warm interior features cozy dining nooks, but you should really sit outside, where you can sip your matcha latte while people-watching on Bird Street. Go for breakfast and order the brioche French toast, or stop by for lunch and pair the trout salad with a glass of chenin blanc from the farm.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Matt Long
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Breakfast at Boschendal at Schoon de Compajne

One of my favorite restaurants in Stellenbosch, this bakery, butchery and restaurant is a relatively new resident of the town, but is already one of the most popular. Members of the Schoon family have some unique culinary talents, including bakers and butchers, and decided to combine their expertise in this wonderful cafe experience. Come early for the fresh bread, you won’t regret it.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points