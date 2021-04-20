Dornier Wine Estate Dornier Road, Upper Blaauwklippen Rd, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa

Photo by Marie Frei More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Dornier Wine Estate Dornier’s modern cellar and production facility is quite different from the traditional 18th- and 19th-century buildings you’ll see in the winelands. For example, a pool above the cellar regulates the temperature of the wines in an eco-friendly way. Its reflective surface also helps keep the entire subterranean building cool. The cellar’s overall design pays homage to the Dornier family’s history in the aviation industry. Contact the winery in advance to arrange a tour of the facility, then enjoy a tasting of award-winning wines like the Dornier Donatus White (a blend of chenin blanc and rich sémillon), the Dornier Merlot (with hints of plum, mint, and roasted nuts), and the Cocoa Hill Sauvignon Blanc (featuring notes of mulberry, roasted oak, vanilla, and spice).