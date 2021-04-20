Dornier Wine Estate
Dornier Road, Upper Blaauwklippen Rd, Stellenbosch, 7600, South Africa
| +27 21 880 0557
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Dornier Wine EstateDornier’s modern cellar and production facility is quite different from the traditional 18th- and 19th-century buildings you’ll see in the winelands. For example, a pool above the cellar regulates the temperature of the wines in an eco-friendly way. Its reflective surface also helps keep the entire subterranean building cool. The cellar’s overall design pays homage to the Dornier family’s history in the aviation industry. Contact the winery in advance to arrange a tour of the facility, then enjoy a tasting of award-winning wines like the Dornier Donatus White (a blend of chenin blanc and rich sémillon), the Dornier Merlot (with hints of plum, mint, and roasted nuts), and the Cocoa Hill Sauvignon Blanc (featuring notes of mulberry, roasted oak, vanilla, and spice).
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Living on a working winery in Stellenbosch
While relatively new to wine production, the estates and farms that comprise beautiful Dornier Wines dates back to the 17th century. While their premium wines are indeed incredible, they set themselves off through a unique building onsite - The Homestead, designed by Sir Herbert Baker. This historic home was once the heart of the farm and today Dornier allows individuals and groups to stay the night, to experience winery life from the inside.