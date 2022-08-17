Tak

Brunkebergstorg 2-4, 111 51 Stockholm, Sweden
https://tak.se/
+46 8 587 220 80
43d1299df36498406962b36c226a633e.jpg

Patricia Parinejad

43d1299df36498406962b36c226a633e.jpg

Once a nondescript part of Stockholm’s center, Brunkebergstorg has been revitalized by the addition of two excellent new hotels (At Six and Hobo) and Tak, a rooftop bar with perhaps the best views you can see while enjoying an Aperol spritz or the house martini made with vodka, sake, and a touch of sherry. The panorama really is something special, taking in the whole of the city. One floor down is the restaurant where head chef Frida Ronge serves food that fuses Nordic ingredients and Japanese techniques, with dishes such as arctic char with daikon and grilled Swedish beef with yuzu kosho vinaigrette.

By Stephen Whitlock

