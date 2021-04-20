Ales Stenar 271 78 Löderup, Sweden

The Swedish Stonehenge Ales Stenar is a rock formation (in the shape of a ship, roughly) that sits atop a ridge on the coast of southern Sweden. There have been many comparisons to Stonehenge but there are no other connections other than they both have standing stones in a circle/oval. They've posted a few theories about why they exist which are worth a read. The short hike to the top of the ridge is easy enough and the views from the top provide sweeping views of the coast.