Saluhallen

Kungstorget, 411 17 Göteborg, Sweden
http://storasaluhallen.se/en/
+46 31 13 93 26
8d51c76ce1f95ffd79273480ffc4db3e.jpg

Sweden, Vastra Gotaland, Goteborg (Gothenburg), the main covered market Saluhallen

Bertrand Rieger / agefotostock

8d51c76ce1f95ffd79273480ffc4db3e.jpg

The city’s most historic food hall is housed in a grand old building with a distinctive arched roof of copper and glass that lets light flood into the bustling interior. Come here to browse the 40 or so stalls and buy cakes, cheese, fish, meat, and vegetables to take away, or better yet, perch at a counter and eat right there amid all the hubbub of the market. The building was completed in 1889 and was landmarked as one of the country’s important buildings in 1985.

By Stephen Whitlock

