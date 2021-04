Lilla Ego

For the caliber of the food at this award-winning Stockholm restaurant, the vibe is surprisingly relaxed and unpretentious. Chefs Tom Sjöstedt and Daniel Räms put out dishes that draw from traditional Swedish food with a touch of innovation. Try a deconstructed pickled herring sandwich or, for the more adventurous, the pork tartare. Book well in advance, though—tables book fast.