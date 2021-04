The Herring Wagon in Södermalm Square

Stockholm's Quintessential Bite

Herring is the fish of choice in Stockholm . The Herring Wagon, a local institution in Södermalm Square, serves the freshly caught fish on rye with lingonberry sauce. You'll see the humble stand's sign—shaped like a yellow fish and brandishing its name in Swedish, Nystekt Strömmingvagnen—from a distance. Eat your open-faced sandwich at one of the square's many picnic tables, flocked by locals, or take it on the go.