The Herring Wagon in Södermalm Square

Södermalm, Stockholm, Sweden
Stockholm's Quintessential Bite Stockholm Sweden

Stockholm's Quintessential Bite

Herring is the fish of choice in Stockholm. The Herring Wagon, a local institution in Södermalm Square, serves the freshly caught fish on rye with lingonberry sauce. You'll see the humble stand's sign—shaped like a yellow fish and brandishing its name in Swedish, Nystekt Strömmingvagnen—from a distance. Eat your open-faced sandwich at one of the square's many picnic tables, flocked by locals, or take it on the go.
By Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor

