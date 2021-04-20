Walt Disney Concert Hall

I turned up at Walt Disney Concert Hall relatively early in the morning in the hope of finding throngs of pedestrians milling around. Unluckily for me, it was overcast and there wasn’t much foot traffic. But the more I looked at the iconic building, the more motion I saw in the structure’s design. I used the PowerShot G5 X’s dedicated exposure compensation dial to combat the peculiar lighting and then frame the photograph so that there would be a multitude of angles, lines, and curves. I’m happy with the result, which shows that even the image of an inanimate object can convey a graceful motion.