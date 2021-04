When I was a kid living in the San Fernando Valley we never considered going to downtown Los Angeles . In fact we stayed away from it. Why go downtown when there was West L.A. and the beach? It wasn't a great place to visit or walk around, particularly at night. But that was 25 years ago; times have changed and downtown L.A. has undergone a renaissance like many other downtown urban areas around the world over the past decade. Today downtown Los Angeles is bustling with great restaurants, shopping, museums, and a number of great tourist attractions like L.A. Live, the Staples Center, and The Walt Disney Concert Hall. It is definitely worth a visit on any L.A. trip. Plan on spending a morning or afternoon exploring downtown on foot. For an amazing view of downtown at night have a drink at the rotating restaurant on top of the Westin Bonaventure. Be sure to make time to walk around the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Check out the super cool bar and Middle Eastern decor at Hotel Figueroa. And have breakfast at the famous Pantry Cafe.