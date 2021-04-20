Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa 69-275 Waikoloa Beach Dr, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738, USA

A Hotel for Foodies - Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort Don't look out, look down at the garden that Chef Jayson Kanekoa has planted in the area between the resort's restaurant and the pool, a main thoroughfare that most people don't realize supplies herbs like basil, taro for chips and other dishes and even coffee for a Kona rubbed prime-ribbed.



The culinary team at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort is sourcing local seasonal products from all over the island, easily done with so many farms to choose from.



The care they take comes through in all the menu items.