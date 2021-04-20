Vizcaya Museum & Gardens 3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129, USA

Photo by Bill Sumner, courtesy Vizcaya Museum and Gardens Archives More info Thur - Mon 9:30am - 4:30pm

Visit a Historic Italian Palazzo in Miami Completed in 1916, this Italian-inspired villa on Biscayne Bay was the home of the early 20th-century industrialist James Deering and is now a National Historic Landmark. The house was modeled after historic villas and country estates in the Veneto region of northern Italy. The heart and main living area of the house is the Courtyard, which was originally open to the sky. Diego Suarez, who had worked in Florence, designed the gorgous formal gardens with classic Italianate flair, but modified for the heat and humidity of southern Florida. Thousands of varieties of orchids flourish in the greenhouse, while subtropical trees, palms, and low hedges highlight the lines of the gardens’ layout.