Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220, USA

Free Art! The VMFA is, well, something else. For a city the size of Richmond to have such an amazing art museum is kind of incredible, and for it to be free to the public is even better. In addition to the diverse permanent art collection spanning Egyptian to postmodernism, the traveling collections, which range from Picasso to Chihuly to Fabergé eggs, are worth repeat visits. And the gift shop is filled with super fun art projects for kids that I can't help buying for my niece and nephew. But my favorite part? Strolling around the sculpture garden on a nice day, and then sitting outside in the cafe or the restaurant with a carafe of wine and taking in the view (and knowing that I'll inevitably run into someone I know, who is also playing hooky at the museum).