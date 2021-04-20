Vegamót - Bistro/Bar 4 Vegamótastígur

A Consistently Solid Place to Eat Because Reykjavik is such a small city, in high tourist season like the summer--and when everyone is eating at 8pm or later because all the daylight throws off their internal clocks--it can be very hard to get a table at a decent restaurant without waiting. Vegamot is however a great go-to; we found ourselves returning to the bistro's casual dining room for the laid-back yet efficient service and large menu. They have something for everyone here, and while the Asian noodles might not be what you're used to, they've got their own Icelandic twist and their take on popular dishes isn't too out there. No matter when you go or what you get, Vegamot will likely be a solid choice. If you do have to wait for a table, sidle up to the bar with a Gull and get to know a local to pass the time.



Image courtesy of Vegamot's Facebook page.