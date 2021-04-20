Where are you going?
Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

5919 Franklin Avenue
Website
| +1 323-908-8702
More info

Sat, Sun 5pm - 12am
Mon - Fri 9am - 12am

Side-Splitting Comedy under the Hollywood Spotlight

The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre was the brainchild of Matt Besser, Amy Poehler, Ian Roberts, Matt Walsh, and others who starred in Comedy Central's sketch comedy Upright Citizens Brigade in the late '90s. The comedians expanded the idea into a comedy showcase and comedian training center, first in New York and then in L.A. Now, UCB Theatre serves up comedy in the form of improv and stand-up every night of the week, all for a low price tag that is decidedly not Hollywood level—though the talent surely is. Aside from the Franklin Avenue location, UCB also has a comedy venue on Sunset Boulevard just a few blocks away. Both spots are found within walking distance of the Hollywood/Western Metro station, meaning public transportation is a viable option.
By Sarah Purkrabek , AFAR Contributor

Benjamin Caro
almost 6 years ago

Laugh 'Til You Cry at Upright Citizens Brigade in L.A.

Comedians such as Amy Poehler and Nick Kroll draw big crowds to the improv theater Upright Citizens Brigade. Buy tickets online before the show so you get good seats for the laugh-till-you-cry performances. By Lora Shinn. This appeared in the June/July 2015 issue.
Benjamin Caro
almost 7 years ago

Watch Free Improv with Famous People

The Upright Citizens Brigade has become a world-renowned destination for sketch comedy shows, stand-up, and improv, and has helped launch the careers began of many who began there and have gone on to star, write and create films and shows such as "Saturday Night Live," "30 Rock," Old School, "The Office" and countless others. Major names such as Jon Hamm, Zach Galifianakis, Gillian Jacobs, Adam Devine, and many, many others regularly appear in UCB shows, sometimes unannounced, so almost any night you go. ASSSSCAT, the free Sunday show, is great for improv neophytes and veterans alike. Its rotating cast ensures unpredictability, but there'll always be at least one performer who's guest spotting on some network TV show somewhere.

