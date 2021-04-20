Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre
5919 Franklin Avenue
| +1 323-908-8702
Sat, Sun 5pm - 12am
Mon - Fri 9am - 12am
Side-Splitting Comedy under the Hollywood SpotlightThe Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre was the brainchild of Matt Besser, Amy Poehler, Ian Roberts, Matt Walsh, and others who starred in Comedy Central's sketch comedy Upright Citizens Brigade in the late '90s. The comedians expanded the idea into a comedy showcase and comedian training center, first in New York and then in L.A. Now, UCB Theatre serves up comedy in the form of improv and stand-up every night of the week, all for a low price tag that is decidedly not Hollywood level—though the talent surely is. Aside from the Franklin Avenue location, UCB also has a comedy venue on Sunset Boulevard just a few blocks away. Both spots are found within walking distance of the Hollywood/Western Metro station, meaning public transportation is a viable option.
almost 6 years ago
Laugh 'Til You Cry at Upright Citizens Brigade in L.A.
Comedians such as Amy Poehler and Nick Kroll draw big crowds to the improv theater Upright Citizens Brigade. Buy tickets online before the show so you get good seats for the laugh-till-you-cry performances. By Lora Shinn. This appeared in the June/July 2015 issue.
almost 7 years ago
Watch Free Improv with Famous People
The Upright Citizens Brigade has become a world-renowned destination for sketch comedy shows, stand-up, and improv, and has helped launch the careers began of many who began there and have gone on to star, write and create films and shows such as "Saturday Night Live," "30 Rock," Old School, "The Office" and countless others. Major names such as Jon Hamm, Zach Galifianakis, Gillian Jacobs, Adam Devine, and many, many others regularly appear in UCB shows, sometimes unannounced, so almost any night you go. ASSSSCAT, the free Sunday show, is great for improv neophytes and veterans alike. Its rotating cast ensures unpredictability, but there'll always be at least one performer who's guest spotting on some network TV show somewhere.