Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre 5919 Franklin Avenue

Sat, Sun 5pm - 12am Mon - Fri 9am - 12am

Side-Splitting Comedy under the Hollywood Spotlight The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre was the brainchild of Matt Besser, Amy Poehler, Ian Roberts, Matt Walsh, and others who starred in Comedy Central's sketch comedy Upright Citizens Brigade in the late '90s. The comedians expanded the idea into a comedy showcase and comedian training center, first in New York and then in L.A. Now, UCB Theatre serves up comedy in the form of improv and stand-up every night of the week, all for a low price tag that is decidedly not Hollywood level—though the talent surely is. Aside from the Franklin Avenue location, UCB also has a comedy venue on Sunset Boulevard just a few blocks away. Both spots are found within walking distance of the Hollywood/Western Metro station, meaning public transportation is a viable option.