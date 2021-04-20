University Book Store

Beyond Textbooks at the UW Bookstore
Not just a wonderfully large bookstore—although it is that—the University Bookstore is also a café and a fantastic gift shop. The two-level bookstore has a textbook section for students and general fiction and nonfiction for the public, as well as a good selection of art supplies and kids’ crafts and toys downstairs. The large front room is devoted to all things fun: journals and stationery, makeup counters, bags and silver jewelry, candy and novelty items, soaps and housewares. If you’re a Husky fan, they have plenty of team merchandise, too. The Seattle bookstore has frequent author reading events (shown above: a cupcake-loving dragon sketched by illustrator Jackie Morris during a Robin Hobb reading), so check their calendar and see what’s going on while you’re in town.