University Book Store

4326 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
Website
| +1 206-634-3400
Beyond Textbooks at the UW Bookstore Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Beyond Textbooks at the UW Bookstore

Not just a wonderfully large bookstore—although it is that—the University Bookstore is also a café and a fantastic gift shop. The two-level bookstore has a textbook section for students and general fiction and nonfiction for the public, as well as a good selection of art supplies and kids’ crafts and toys downstairs. The large front room is devoted to all things fun: journals and stationery, makeup counters, bags and silver jewelry, candy and novelty items, soaps and housewares. If you’re a Husky fan, they have plenty of team merchandise, too. The Seattle bookstore has frequent author reading events (shown above: a cupcake-loving dragon sketched by illustrator Jackie Morris during a Robin Hobb reading), so check their calendar and see what’s going on while you’re in town.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

