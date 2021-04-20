Two Ladies Kitchen
274 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
| +1 808-961-4766
More info
Tue - Sat 10am - 4pm
Mochi Madness at Two Ladies Kitchen in HiloIf you are a fan of mochi, this is a MUST stop on your visit in the Hilo area. The place is tiny, there is usually a long line, takes cash only, and parking is a bear, but once you take one bite into their massive (and most famous) strawberry mochi you will be hooked for life!
They have a wide variety of flavors and all the mochi is fresh, dry where it needs to be dry, and with perfectly seasoned filling.