Trove Vintage Boutique

2204 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
| +1 206-297-6068
Discover Buried Treasure at Trove

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm

Discover Buried Treasure at Trove

A pretty pastel bonbon of a vintage boutique, Trove is so full of amazing stuff that you won’t know what to look at first. Will it be the sparkling sequined cardigans? The chunky costume jewelry? Or the gorgeously voluminous circa-1950s vintage party dresses, so delicate that they’re kept under lock and key? Their items are clean and in good condition, and priced accordingly, which isn’t to say you can’t find some bargains if you look; dresses start under $50. The owners are friendly and helpful, and will even keep an eye out for a particular item if you have your heart set on something specific.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

