Trinacria Foods Italian Deli

406 N Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201, USA
| +1 410-685-7285
Hidden Little Italy in Baltimore Baltimore Maryland United States

Tue - Sat 8am - 4:30pm

Hidden Little Italy in Baltimore

One might think that the best Italian fare in Baltimore is in Little Italy. Surely there are some good places there, too, but this local favorite is found where you least expect it—in a neighborhood where, honestly, you won't find much commerce other than this shop. Outside, you might not think you're in the right place, but then you walk in the door and you're welcomed by the smells of fresh bread, olives, and the sweet Italian baked goods all made from scratch.

Established in 1908, Trinacria is a family-owned gourmet grocery store and deli that has a strong following in Baltimore. The small shop is always bustling with people doing their weekly stock-up on pasta and pizza dough. Among the basic Italian groceries, you can buy pre-made lasagnas and pastas. Trinacria is also known for having cheap and decent Italian wines. Don't leave without getting one of the sandwiches at the deli—they are pretty amazing.
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

