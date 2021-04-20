Trappeze LLC
269 N Hull St, Athens, GA 30601, USA
| +1 706-543-8997
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Good Beer Matters at Trappeze PubTrappeze Pub, named after the Trappist monks who make the most delicious beer, is not your average college town bar. It's no secret that the beer menu is twice as long as the food menu. On any night of the week, you'll find selections from all over the world, as well as small batches of specialty brews from nearby Terrapin Brewing Company.
While they put an emphasis on the hard-to-find draft and bottle selections, the food is not what you might expect. You won't find jalepeño poppers or potato skins here, but rather high-quality gourmet dishes. Cheese plates, Asian pork tacos and pecan crusted trout all make appearances. Whatever you order, make sure to try the Belgian fries with roasted garlic aioli, which tastes just like what you might find on the streets of Brussels.