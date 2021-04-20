Tr3s Bistro
Portal del Palacio
| +52 951 501 0407
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 11:30pm
Fine Dining Above the ZocaloThis white tablecloth restaurant on the second floor above the Zocalo is more upscale than other options around the plaza. It opened in 2013, and the floor to ceiling open windows allow all diners to enjoy the views; though from farther back you mostly just see treetops, it's still a lovely view. They specialize in seafood, particularly oysters, but we tried the Ensalada Tres Bistro, and a pizza, and they were good too.
