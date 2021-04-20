Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tr3s Bistro

Portal del Palacio
Website
| +52 951 501 0407
Fine Dining Above the Zocalo Oaxaca Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 11:30pm

Fine Dining Above the Zocalo

This white tablecloth restaurant on the second floor above the Zocalo is more upscale than other options around the plaza. It opened in 2013, and the floor to ceiling open windows allow all diners to enjoy the views; though from farther back you mostly just see treetops, it's still a lovely view. They specialize in seafood, particularly oysters, but we tried the Ensalada Tres Bistro, and a pizza, and they were good too.

Located at Portal de Flores, Num. 3, in the Zocalo. Phone: (951) 501 - 0407
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points