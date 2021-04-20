Dine on Classic Pizza in North Beach

In the heart of North Beach—San Francisco’s Little Italy— is Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, where chef Tony Gemignani slings his award-winning pies. In fact, the 11-time World Pizza Champion was the first American and non-Neapolitan to wine the prize for Best Pizza Romana at the World Champiosnhip of Pizza Makers in 2011. The menu at Tony’s includes many styles of pizza, from Neapolitan to Sicilian to New York, all of which are baked in seven different ovens. Not in the mood for the famous pizza Romana? Try one of the many pastas, salads, and desserts on the menu. Tony’s is open Mondays from noon to 10 pm and Wednesdays through Sundays from noon until 11 pm. Courtesy of Tony's Pizza Napoletana.