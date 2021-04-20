Where are you going?
Tony's Pizza Napoletana

1570 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Website
| +1 415-835-9888
Wed - Sun 12pm - 11pm
Mon 12pm - 10pm

There's no need to fly all the way to Italy to try the pie that earned first place at the 2007 World Pizza Cup. Just head to North Beach and Tony's Pizza Napoletana, where chef-owner Tony Gemignani was the first American to win the title. Gemignani serves only 73 of the prize-winning Margherita pizzas a day, but the seven ovens in the kitchen make a broad selection of styles, including Sicilian, Roman, New York, St. Louis, and even a Detroit-style pie—a square pizza made with Wisconsin brick mozzarella cheese. To find Tony’s, either follow the scent of baking crust or look for the line of eager customers awaiting entry to the no-reservations corner eatery.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

Liv Combe
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Dine on Classic Pizza in North Beach

In the heart of North Beach—San Francisco’s Little Italy— is Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, where chef Tony Gemignani slings his award-winning pies. In fact, the 11-time World Pizza Champion was the first American and non-Neapolitan to wine the prize for Best Pizza Romana at the World Champiosnhip of Pizza Makers in 2011. The menu at Tony’s includes many styles of pizza, from Neapolitan to Sicilian to New York, all of which are baked in seven different ovens. Not in the mood for the famous pizza Romana? Try one of the many pastas, salads, and desserts on the menu. Tony’s is open Mondays from noon to 10 pm and Wednesdays through Sundays from noon until 11 pm. Courtesy of Tony's Pizza Napoletana.
Jenna Ramirez
almost 7 years ago

The Best Pizza

If you want the best pizza ever, look no further than Tony's in San Francisco! There are so many different varieties of pizza with the most unique ingredients that go together so nicely. It is the best pizza I have ever had.

