Tony's Pizza Napoletana
1570 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-835-9888
Wed - Sun 12pm - 11pm
Mon 12pm - 10pm
Tony's Pizza NapoletanaThere's no need to fly all the way to Italy to try the pie that earned first place at the 2007 World Pizza Cup. Just head to North Beach and Tony's Pizza Napoletana, where chef-owner Tony Gemignani was the first American to win the title. Gemignani serves only 73 of the prize-winning Margherita pizzas a day, but the seven ovens in the kitchen make a broad selection of styles, including Sicilian, Roman, New York, St. Louis, and even a Detroit-style pie—a square pizza made with Wisconsin brick mozzarella cheese. To find Tony’s, either follow the scent of baking crust or look for the line of eager customers awaiting entry to the no-reservations corner eatery.
Dine on Classic Pizza in North Beach
The Best Pizza
If you want the best pizza ever, look no further than Tony's in San Francisco! There are so many different varieties of pizza with the most unique ingredients that go together so nicely. It is the best pizza I have ever had.