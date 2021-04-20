Ferry Plaza Farmers Market

Farmers Market at the Ferry Building

San Francisco has a pretty impressive farmers’-market-to-residents ratio, but of all of these, the Ferry Building Farmers’ Market is probably the most elegant. It’s held three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to roughly 1 p.m. Under its awnings, many of them proudly labeled “organic,” California’s bounty is yours for the taking (and sampling). The market hugs almost the entire Ferry Building and on the bay side, the feast continues with coffee stands, bakeries, restaurants and food trucks. Pilgrims in search of produce travel from all over the area to spend a morning here on the Embarcadero. And if you don’t find what you’re looking for on the fresh tables, well, inside the Ferry Building is a world of good taste waiting to be discovered.