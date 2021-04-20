Ferry Plaza Farmers Market
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
| +1 415-983-8000
Fresh Fruit, Produce and Custard-Filled Doughnuts At SF's Saturday MarketOutdoor markets always tell a story about their city: what goods are for sale, what foods are locally grown and how the residents interact with one another as they buy and sell their wares.
San Francisco's Saturday Market at the Ferry Terminal building is one market not to be missed. From fine art to fresh fiddlehead ferns, you can sample and purchase anything that your heart desires.
Come hungry: treats like custard-filled doughnuts, cinnamon toffee topped with dark chocolate, French macarons and homemade ice cream, amongst many other healthier options (but who needs those when you're on vacation?), await you.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Farmers Market at the Ferry Building
San Francisco has a pretty impressive farmers’-market-to-residents ratio, but of all of these, the Ferry Building Farmers’ Market is probably the most elegant. It’s held three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to roughly 1 p.m. Under its awnings, many of them proudly labeled “organic,” California’s bounty is yours for the taking (and sampling). The market hugs almost the entire Ferry Building and on the bay side, the feast continues with coffee stands, bakeries, restaurants and food trucks. Pilgrims in search of produce travel from all over the area to spend a morning here on the Embarcadero. And if you don’t find what you’re looking for on the fresh tables, well, inside the Ferry Building is a world of good taste waiting to be discovered.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
San Francisco's Ferry Building Farmers Market
Come to the iconic Ferry Building Farmers Market every Saturday to try produce from farms in and around San Francisco and some of the city's most delicious prepared foods. I like coming for breakfast before the crowds arrive and gathering a week's worth of vegetables and baked goods.
Market days are Tuesdays (10am-2pm), Thursday (10am-2pm), and Saturday (8am-2pm). Check out their website for more information.
almost 7 years ago
Great place to eat, drink and people watch.
It's a wonderful Farmers Market right next to the water and around the Ferry Building. Organic produce and food interesting goods and many yummy treats. My friends and I got a plate of fresh oysters, salami samplers, gourmet cheese to eat. I also bought locally made organic essential oils, cinnamon almond brittle and organic asian pears. All so good!
almost 7 years ago
Saturday Farmers Market
Our favorite things to do in San Francisco on Saturday mornings, hands down. Blue bottle coffee, sampling fresh fruit, soft scramble breakfast, and cow girl cheese is just the perfect start to the day. Come hungry and with an explore's heart. People watching is just as flavorful as the fresh produce throughout the market. To truly get a taste of San Francisco this is the spot.
almost 7 years ago
shopping at the Saturday farmers market
This is a busy market, but you can avoid the hustle and bustle by getting there early... before 10am. Buy fresh local organic produce direct from the farmers and makers. Prepared food stands offer up delicious eats from ceviche to potatoes cooked under roast chicken with rosemary salt sprinkled on top. Pick up a loaf of fresh bread, cheese, tomatoes, a basket of strawberries and drinks for a market picnic beside the bay.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
CATCH: Agua Fresca at Primavera's Farmer's Market Stand
It's easy to over indulge at the Ferry Building Farmer's Market on a Saturday morning. Food and drink are in abundance and neve rmind what you'll take home with you for later. The agua frescas at Primavera's stand provide a nice, fresh breather from the heavier food. Unless you use it to wash down the chilaquiles verdes. Then that's just gratuitous.
almost 5 years ago
Inside San Francisco's Best Farmer's Market
From the delicious blueberry tartlet bursting with ripe fruit from Frog Hollow Farms to the cheesy masterpieces from Cow Girl Creamery, San Francisco's Ferry Building has many gourmet treasures. You'll find many local specialties, like BeeKind, which sells over 80 varieties of local honey.
The Farmer's Market, which I consider to be the best of local markets, takes place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and attracts more than 25,000 visitors each week.
