Blueberry Boy Bait may sound like a B-side song from an alternative band, but it’s actually just an ice cream flavor offered by Humphry Slocombe, a small shop in the Mission District. Owner and former pastry chef Jake Godby has made the name Humphry Slocombe synonymous with flavors and ingredients not often found in ice cream or sorbet. Case in point: best-seller Secret Breakfast, the flavor that launched a thousand Humphry Slocombe fans, a combo of homemade cornflakes and bourbon. Traditionalists will be happy to find “normal” flavors, too, but it’s Godby’s “march to your own drum” ethos that brings out his best work and keeps people lining up for creative scoops. Pick up a copy of The Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream Book, with 40 recipes you can re-create at home.
Devilishly delicious ice cream at Humphry Slocombe
Everyone seems to try the famous Secret Breakfast flavor, which has bourbon and conflakes, but it’s just one of the many creative and creamy options at this Mission ice cream stop (which now has a new location in the Ferry Building). I like a combo of Blue Bottle Vietnamese Coffee and Dulce de Leche if you can get it.
Bourbon and Ice Cream for Breakfast
Humphry Slocombe’s Secret Breakfast ice cream is the best way to get your breakfast, predinner drink and dessert all in one. It’s a deliciously crafted ice cream flavored with bourbon and studded with real cornflakes. You don’t even have to work very hard to rationalize this as a late-morning snack. And once you’ve ordered your cone, you can just spin around and head over to Blue Bottle coffee for a cup of something to sober you up after the bourbon.
