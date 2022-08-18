Bob’s Donuts

1621 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109, United States
http://www.bobsdonutssf.com/
+1 415-776-3141
cb23c828a949dc40740e642199edbf01.jpg

Kimberely Lovato

cb23c828a949dc40740e642199edbf01.jpg

There are plenty of fancy doughnut shops. You know the type, the ones that count bacon or basil in their ingredient list. But if you’re looking for an old-school bastion of fluorescent lights and pink boxes full of fried dough, this is the spot. A family-run joint that has supplied prework breakfast and postbar bingeing since the 1960s, Bob’s draws a crowd day and night for the fresh doughnuts made from scratch. Bob’s bakes all the nostalgic favorites: glazed, chocolate, sprinkles, sugar, and fresh apple fritters, and crumb-topped doughnuts. You might also notice a giant doughnut in the window. Like a dare, this doughy beast invites you to take Bob’s Big Donut Challenge. Finish the beast within three minutes, and you’ll get your money back plus a Bob’s Donuts T-shirt and bragging rights, not to mention an inevitable stomachache.

By Kimberley Lovato

