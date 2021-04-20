The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
1114 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
| +1 313-442-1600
Photo courtesy of Westin Hotels & Resorts
The Westin Book Cadillac DetroitRestored to its former glory in 2008, the Italianate Westin Book Cadillac Detroit in Downtown is on the National Register of Historic Places and has 453 neutral-toned guest rooms—all with city or Detroit River views—an indoor pool, and an award-winning restaurant.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Modern Luxury in Historic Surrounds
The Westin Book Cadillac is located in the heart of downtown Detroit, inside a historic building that has been renovated to reflect the best in modern luxury and amenities. With a pool, spa, fitness center, meeting and conference rooms, gift shop, coffee shop, bar, and Michael Symon's 'Roast,' it features almost everything a traveler would need, Including the well known "Heavenly Bed." Very close to a People Mover stop (Detroit's version of an elevated train) and within walking distance of some of Detroit's best bars and nightlife spots, it's an ideal place to stay no matter your reason for being in the Motor City.