The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

The Westin Book Cadillac is located in the heart of downtown Detroit , inside a historic building that has been renovated to reflect the best in modern luxury and amenities. With a pool, spa, fitness center, meeting and conference rooms, gift shop, coffee shop, bar, and Michael Symon's 'Roast,' it features almost everything a traveler would need, Including the well known "Heavenly Bed." Very close to a People Mover stop (Detroit's version of an elevated train) and within walking distance of some of Detroit's best bars and nightlife spots, it's an ideal place to stay no matter your reason for being in the Motor City.