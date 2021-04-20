The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit 1114 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA

The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Restored to its former glory in 2008, the Italianate Westin Book Cadillac Detroit in Downtown is on the National Register of Historic Places and has 453 neutral-toned guest rooms—all with city or Detroit River views—an indoor pool, and an award-winning restaurant.