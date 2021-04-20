Where are you going?
The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

1114 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
+1 313-442-1600
Restored to its former glory in 2008, the Italianate Westin Book Cadillac Detroit in Downtown is on the National Register of Historic Places and has 453 neutral-toned guest rooms—all with city or Detroit River views—an indoor pool, and an award-winning restaurant.
By Shandana A. Durrani , AFAR Local Expert

Kirsten Alana
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Modern Luxury in Historic Surrounds

The Westin Book Cadillac is located in the heart of downtown Detroit, inside a historic building that has been renovated to reflect the best in modern luxury and amenities. With a pool, spa, fitness center, meeting and conference rooms, gift shop, coffee shop, bar, and Michael Symon's 'Roast,' it features almost everything a traveler would need, Including the well known "Heavenly Bed." Very close to a People Mover stop (Detroit's version of an elevated train) and within walking distance of some of Detroit's best bars and nightlife spots, it's an ideal place to stay no matter your reason for being in the Motor City.

