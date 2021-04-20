The Wentworth Mansion 149 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA

The Wentworth Mansion This Gilded Age residence, built for a cotton merchant and his bride in the 1880s, was renovated and opened as a hotel in 1998 after stints as a masonic meeting place and an insurance office. It's a testament to some serious preservation and restoration that stepping onto the property feels akin to stepping back in time. Intricate wood paneling, Tiffany-style stained glass, and period furniture that might feel stuffy in another building feel perfectly proportioned and at home in the Wentworth Mansion's large, airy rooms. And all but two of the rooms have their own gas fireplaces.



Modern conveniences for guests include wireless access throughout the property, oversized whirlpool bathtubs, and free on-site parking. Visit Harleston Parlor for wine in the afternoon and sherry in the evening, or settle down in a cozy wicker chair in the sunroom. And feel free to bring the family dog along, as the hotel welcomes pets in most of its rooms.