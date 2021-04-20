Where are you going?
The Vig Alehouse & Casino

501 Hilltop Rd, Billings, MT 59105, USA
Website
| +1 406-281-8484
Happy Hour and Then Some

Sun - Sat 11am - 2am

Happy Hour and Then Some

Stop by The Vig Alehouse Monday - Friday between 4 and 6 for $2 draft pints, grab a seat on the best patio in Billings, spend a few nickels in the casino, pull on your dancing shoes for an evening out with DJ Dubb, or stop by for lunch, and let the kitchen out together something fresh for you. The Vig is like an amusement park for the Happy Hour set.



By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

