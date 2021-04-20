The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Rd, Billings, MT 59105, USA
| +1 406-281-8484
Sun - Sat 11am - 2am
Happy Hour and Then SomeStop by The Vig Alehouse Monday - Friday between 4 and 6 for $2 draft pints, grab a seat on the best patio in Billings, spend a few nickels in the casino, pull on your dancing shoes for an evening out with DJ Dubb, or stop by for lunch, and let the kitchen out together something fresh for you. The Vig is like an amusement park for the Happy Hour set.
