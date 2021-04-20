Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Shanty

33 Marina Rd, Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
Website
| +1 757-695-3853
Oysters on the half shell at The Shanty Cape Charles Virginia United States

More info

Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 9pm

Oysters on the half shell at The Shanty

The Shanty is a funky, laid-back restaurant and bar that overlooks Cape Charles' town marina on the Chesapeake Bay. Guests will find an upbeat atmosphere with live music on weekend evenings, Thursday karaoke nights, and cornhole sets on the deck.

The menu focuses on creative, fresh seafood dishes like Hungars Creek oysters, Caribbean style tacos, and crab cakes served with Sriracha aioli. Vegetarians will be pleased to find some unique options like kale and quinoa salad, fried avocado tacos, and tasty sides like cucumber kimchee and french fries served with Old Bay seasoning.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points