The Shanty
33 Marina Rd, Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA
| +1 757-695-3853
Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 9pm
Oysters on the half shell at The ShantyThe Shanty is a funky, laid-back restaurant and bar that overlooks Cape Charles' town marina on the Chesapeake Bay. Guests will find an upbeat atmosphere with live music on weekend evenings, Thursday karaoke nights, and cornhole sets on the deck.
The menu focuses on creative, fresh seafood dishes like Hungars Creek oysters, Caribbean style tacos, and crab cakes served with Sriracha aioli. Vegetarians will be pleased to find some unique options like kale and quinoa salad, fried avocado tacos, and tasty sides like cucumber kimchee and french fries served with Old Bay seasoning.