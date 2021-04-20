Where are you going?
The Salt Lick, Inc

18300 Farm to Market Rd 1826, Driftwood, TX 78619, USA
Website
| +1 512-858-4959
Say 'Howdy' to Texas' Best BBQ Driftwood Texas United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Say 'Howdy' to Texas' Best BBQ

I have dreams about the family style BBQ from the Salt Lick, it's that good. Located beneath the oak trees in a sprawling space in Driftwood, Texas, it is the perfect place to gather with friends and family and celebrate all things Texan.

On the weekends, there'll be live music to entertain you or dance to during the wait for your table and you'll want to bring your own alcoholic drinks if you agree that a Shiner Bock beer is a must to wash down all that meat. All you can eat 'Family Style' is $19.95 per person and make sure that you bring cash, they don't accept credit cards.

Thankfully for me, they're now shipping their goods worldwide!
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

